BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,303 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 731,299 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

NYSE BJ opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

