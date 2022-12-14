Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,000 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,530,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,312.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $24,864.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $35,344.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $110,200.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $25,971.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $28,158.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $29,920.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $27,036.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PRT opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.26. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.