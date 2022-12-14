Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,700 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $24,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,526,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,140,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $35,344.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $110,200.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $25,971.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $28,158.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $29,920.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $27,036.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRT opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.84%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

See Also

