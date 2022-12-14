Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,870 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 200.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

Insider Activity

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,201,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,724 shares of company stock worth $16,932,296. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

