Brendan M. O’malley Purchases 5,869 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $18,369.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,830 shares in the company, valued at $293,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ABEO opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $51.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

