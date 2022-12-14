BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $41,968,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,622,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,312,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 329,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 2.6 %

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of BSIG opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.