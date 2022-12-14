Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 292,253 shares.The stock last traded at $57.52 and had previously closed at $57.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brink’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

