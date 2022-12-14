Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 292,253 shares.The stock last traded at $57.52 and had previously closed at $57.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brink’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

