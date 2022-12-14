Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

