Carolyn Herzog Sells 1,324 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Elastic Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Elastic stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.02.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 274.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
