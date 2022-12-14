Carolyn Herzog Sells 1,324 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Elastic to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 274.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

