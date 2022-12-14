Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 1,076 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 785.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 474.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

