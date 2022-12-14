Castleview Partners LLC Has $38,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 870.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $87.32.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

