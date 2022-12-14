Castleview Partners LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1,442.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

