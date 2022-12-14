Castleview Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $458.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

