Castleview Partners LLC Takes $32,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,149,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 250,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,342,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.75 and a 12 month high of $110.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

