Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stake in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,266 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 4.11% of G Squared Ascend II worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend II in the first quarter valued at about $972,000.

G Squared Ascend II Stock Performance

GSQB opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. G Squared Ascend II Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

G Squared Ascend II Profile

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

