Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,364 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $209.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $379.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

