Christian Godin Sells 4,000 Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) Stock

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) Director Christian Godin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$15,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,919.

Christian Godin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Christian Godin sold 5,000 shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$18,500.00.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

TSE:CPH opened at C$3.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.54 and a 52-week high of C$4.05.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

