Christine (Tina) Antony Purchases 1,750 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Christine (Tina) Antony bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,623.10.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.27 million and a PE ratio of 24.70. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$6.16.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays lowered Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

