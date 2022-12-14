Christopher Harborne Purchases 2,288 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,295,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,939,731.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, Christopher Harborne bought 13,675 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,075.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Christopher Harborne bought 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne bought 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 20,711 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,742.12.

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Harborne purchased 111,895 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,055.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Harborne purchased 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $174,187.92.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne purchased 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

ISSC stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.