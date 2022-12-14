Christopher Justin Reynolds Sells 6,400 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total value of C$106,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,692,602.36.

Christopher Justin Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Christopher Justin Reynolds purchased 10,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.90 per share, with a total value of C$169,000.00.

Shares of SEA stock opened at C$16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.58. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.83 and a twelve month high of C$28.00.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

