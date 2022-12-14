Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

CI stock opened at $330.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $212.86 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

