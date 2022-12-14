City State Bank Acquires 1,996 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.7% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 325,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after buying an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Apple by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

