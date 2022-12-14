City State Bank Has $135,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

City State Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

