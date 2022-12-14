City State Bank Purchases 455 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

City State Bank raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $189.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $206.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day moving average is $174.76.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

