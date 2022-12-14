CNB Bank Acquires 532 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

