Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 109,512 shares.The stock last traded at $66.82 and had previously closed at $66.27.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 224,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 205,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 92,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 605.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

