Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 253,573 shares.The stock last traded at $25.17 and had previously closed at $26.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Construction Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.09 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $896,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $896,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

