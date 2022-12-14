Continental Investors Services Inc. Has $633,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Continental Investors Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,539,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,337,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,028,883,000 after buying an additional 257,953 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

