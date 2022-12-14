Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

NYSE CMI opened at $242.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.71. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

