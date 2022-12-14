Dana Rebecca Gross Sells 15,262 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Playtika Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PLTK opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.68 million. Analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $8,274,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $5,329,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

