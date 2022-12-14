David C. Kuo Sells 9,027 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $19,498.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,799 shares in the company, valued at $252,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 619.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 253,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Applied Optoelectronics

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.