Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

