Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 817 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 753,654 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 411,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 120,294 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,906,000 after buying an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 394.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Belden by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 78,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. Belden’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

