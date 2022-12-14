Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 867 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in ALLETE by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 35,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,251,000 after acquiring an additional 156,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

