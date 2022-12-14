Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 475,626 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,734,000 after acquiring an additional 78,395 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

ATR opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $124.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Stories

