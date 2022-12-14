Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,462 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 4,061.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

