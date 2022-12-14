Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 654 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 272.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 486.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Up 0.1 %

AIN opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.34. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $260.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

