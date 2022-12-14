Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 715 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4,766.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $112,597,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 44.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after acquiring an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 341,215 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

YUM opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day moving average of $117.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

