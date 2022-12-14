Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $824,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,809,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.