Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $824,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,809,000.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance
Shares of SGOL opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.86.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.