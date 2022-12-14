Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE FDX opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.92.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

