Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,530 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $206.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.