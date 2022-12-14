Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 962 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

