Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

