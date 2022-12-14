Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3,342.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average is $106.01.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.