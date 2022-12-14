Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $89,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3,300.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,548.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,508.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,493.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

