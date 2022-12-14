Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

