Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $98.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

