Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

