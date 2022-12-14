Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Delek US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

