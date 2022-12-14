Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $83,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

